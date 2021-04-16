Some businesses in Fort Myers are without power due to a SUV into a power pole

FORT MYERS. FLA. — Police are on the scene of a single SUV into a power pole on Andrea Ln east of 41 in Ft. Myers. No injuries have been reported but they are asking for all traffic to use caution in the area.

The crash has caused multiple power poles to be needing repair due to guidelines being damaged. Andrea Lane is closed in both directions. Businesses located behind the roadblock on Andrea will need to exit through Galeana Dealership.

Many businesses in that area are without power while FPL is on scene assessing the strategy for repairs.

Florida Power and Light estimates that power to the effected area won’t be restored until about 6:00 pm tonight.