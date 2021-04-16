Watch
Traffic

Actions

Some businesses in Fort Myers are without power due to a SUV into a power pole

items.[0].image.alt
Florida Highway Patrol
SUV into power pole in Fort Myers
Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 12:57:54-04

FORT MYERS. FLA. — Police are on the scene of a single SUV into a power pole on Andrea Ln east of 41 in Ft. Myers. No injuries have been reported but they are asking for all traffic to use caution in the area.

The crash has caused multiple power poles to be needing repair due to guidelines being damaged. Andrea Lane is closed in both directions. Businesses located behind the roadblock on Andrea will need to exit through Galeana Dealership.

Many businesses in that area are without power while FPL is on scene assessing the strategy for repairs.

Florida Power and Light estimates that power to the effected area won’t be restored until about 6:00 pm tonight.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku