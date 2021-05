PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — UPDATE (11:41 AM)-- Punta Gorda police say a student on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle this morning.

The student only sustained minor injuries.

Punta Gorda Police are responding to a crash near the Punta Gorda Middle School.

The crash has caused heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Please avoid the area if possible until the scene has been cleared.