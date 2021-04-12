Watch
Semi truck driver dies in crash on Bermont Road in Punta Gorda

Posted at 11:06 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 05:22:02-04

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — UPDATE-- According to FHP, a semi-tractor-trailer was traveling east on Bermont Road.

A second semi-tractor-trailer was traveling west on Bermont Road.

The first semi crossed the center line.

The front left side of the semi collided with the front left side of the second semi.

The first semi came to rest on the north grass shoulder.

The second came to rest on the south grass shoulder.

The driver of the first semi a 50-year-old male from Hialeah was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to an accident on Bermont Road in Punta Gorda.

The accident is involving a semi and is serious.

Please seek an alternate route if possible.

