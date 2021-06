FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a four-vehicle traffic crash on eastbound Daniels Parkway at Palomino Lane.

The vehicles involved were a box truck, van, SUV, and school bus.

The driver of the van was seriously injured and the driver of the SUV was injured, both transported to a local area hospital.

There were no children on the school bus.

Tow trucks are on scene to assist with scene clean up.