FORT MYERS, Fla. — First responders responded to a crash on Paul J. Doherty and Daniels Parkway early this morning.

The crash shut down Daniels Pkwy eastbound after Gateway Boulevard.

Officials say a large commercial vehicle rolled over and slowly spilled diesel fuel onto the roadway.

Airport Crash Fire Rescue, South Trail Fire & Rescue, and DOT were on scene to mitigate the fuel and help clean the spill.

The road is now back open.