Collier County Sheriff's Office focuses on drivers running red lights for National Stop On Red Week

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — It is National Stop On Red Week, so the Collier County Sheriff's Office Safety & Traffic Enforcement Bureau deputies will be conducting a countywide operation aimed at stopping red-light running.

CCSO reminds drivers that when drivers fail to stop at a traffic signal they put themselves and other drivers at risk. Twenty-eight percent of crash deaths that occur at signalized intersections in the United States are the result of a driver running through a red light, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

A vehicle that enters the intersection after a signal has turned red has violated state law.

In addition, a vehicle making a legally permitted right turn on red is in violation of Florida law if the driver fails to bring the vehicle to a complete stop before proceeding through the intersection.

The operation will take place throughout the day at various intersections throughout the county.