Watch
Traffic

Actions

Collier County Sheriff's Office focuses on drivers running red lights for National Stop On Red Week

items.[0].image.alt
Collier County Sheriff&#39;s Office
Collier County Sheriff Deputy at van pulled over.jpg
Posted at 2:23 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 14:23:10-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — It is National Stop On Red Week, so the Collier County Sheriff's Office Safety & Traffic Enforcement Bureau deputies will be conducting a countywide operation aimed at stopping red-light running.

CCSO reminds drivers that when drivers fail to stop at a traffic signal they put themselves and other drivers at risk. Twenty-eight percent of crash deaths that occur at signalized intersections in the United States are the result of a driver running through a red light, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

A vehicle that enters the intersection after a signal has turned red has violated state law.

In addition, a vehicle making a legally permitted right turn on red is in violation of Florida law if the driver fails to bring the vehicle to a complete stop before proceeding through the intersection.

The operation will take place throughout the day at various intersections throughout the county.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku