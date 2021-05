NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A bus driver with the Lee County School District was injured in a crash in North Fort Myers Thursday morning.

The school district said the driver had a cut on their head and was taken to the hospital, however, no kids were injured in the crash.

A second bus picked up the students and took them to Gulf Elementary School.

The school district says preliminary reports show a car ran a red light and hit the school bus on Orange Grove Blvd. and Hancock Bridge Parkway.