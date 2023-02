A multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck is causing a stretch of 19 miles of traffic on I-75 at MM 132 and MM 133. FDOT is providing visuals here, along with updates. Florida Highway Patrol has emergency crews on scene.

There is major traffic shifting from Immokalee Road (MM 111) North to Bonita Beach Road (MM 116).

This is a developing traffic alert and updates will follow once available.