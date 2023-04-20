This new trend can help maximize your yard space

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Side yards are often overlooked and underutilized, yet they hold so much potential! Instead of ignoring your side yard or designating it as a space to haphazardly store landscaping equipment, consider transforming it into so much more.

Do you like drinking your coffee or tea outside while you read? Turn it into a reading nook. Is gardening more your jam? Why not create a gardening station? Do you despise lugging rakes, brooms and shovels from your garage to your backyard? Pick up a tool organizer or storage shed. Voila, problem solved.

Here are five options from Amazon and Walmart that can help you revamp your side yard into a space that not only makes you smile but also maximizes your yard.

Made from durable terra cotta-colored plastic, this indoor/outdoor stackable planter holds up to 15 different plants. Available for $39.99 on Amazon, you could use this planter to grow strawberries, vegetables, flowers and herbs. We like that it’s BPA-free and made of food-safe plastic. This weather-resistant planter set can be stacked to create a taller tower without taking up a larger footprint.

Make your side yard a new hangout spot that you enjoy nearly year-round with this propane-powered square fire pit, complete with lid and lava rocks. On sale for $150 and averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars, people love how stylish and easy to put together this fire table is.

User Kmassro found it added warmth and ambiance without being too hot.

“It’s nice to have the option to have an instantaneous fire anytime I want. For use on our deck, with no hassle of smoke, ash, mess, heavy wood bundles being carried,” she said.

Currently rated as the #1 Best Seller in “Patio Bistro Sets” on Amazon, this 3-piece conversation set establishes provides a spot to sit back and relax with your favorite beverage or meal. Available for $112.99, this modern set of two chairs and a side table is crafted with durable, rust-proof PE wicker material that’s fade resistant. The cushions are removable for quick cleaning. The set averages 4.5 out of 5 stars and scores highly for small spaces, comfort and sturdiness.

Turn an underused area into a gardening center with this raised planter box for $63.82 on Amazon. Rated Amazon’s Choice for “Herb Garden Planter Outdoor,” this black metal rectangular-shaped unit lets you garden without needing to bend over as much. We like how it’s on wheels to make maneuvering easy peasy. Plus, there’s a drainage hole to prevent waterlogging plants. With more than 4,760 global ratings, this organizer comes highly rated with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Maximize a corner of your side yard with this tool organizer that can store up to 30 tools, including heavy shovels. It measures 32 by 18 by 20 inches and won’t rust, dent or peel. When purchased from Walmart online, this Rubbermaid Corner Tool Rack Towel is only $36.66 as opposed to its in-store price of $41.76.

One reviewer who purchased it called it a “solid product” and said since it only comes in five pieces, even “your 5-year-old could assemble it.”

Do you have a side yard that’s been forgotten about? Maybe one of these ideas will spark a new projectidea that can help you get more use out of your yard.

