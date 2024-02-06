These gold-plated stud earrings are just $19 at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Jewelry is a lovely gift for a friend, family member or even to treat yourself — because we all deserve something nice every once in a while!

If you’re concerned that buying jewelry might take a big bite out of your budget, then we have great news. You can head to Walmart and find amazing deals on a wide variety of jewelry.

One of our favorite deals is this pair of Cate & Chloe Eden 18K White Gold Plated Silver Stud Earrings priced at just $19. You can also get these earrings in plated yellow gold or rose gold for the same price.

$19 (was $119) at Walmart

These earrings are made with hypoallergenic 18k gold-plated brass and contain no lead or nickel. A push-back closure ensures the earrings remain secure, but feel comfortable for all-day wear.

Each earring contains a dazzling, round Swarovski crystal stud that measures 0.25 inches high and 0.25 inches wide. Each stone has the equivalent of a 1.6-carat weight, giving you a stunning diamond look for an incredibly affordable price.

If you’re buying these earrings as a gift, you’ll be glad to know they come in a gift box. No wrapping is required!

While reviews are limited, in general, the earrings have received overwhelmingly positive reviews, not only for their price, but for their look, quality and comfort.

“These are some really beautiful and elegant-looking earrings,” said a verified 5-star reviewer. “The gold around the stone gives it an exquisite glow. I received several compliments.”

Another reviewer shared how much she loves the versatility of the earrings.

“They are so shiny even after wearing them for weeks,” she said in her 5-star review. “They are classy and perfect for any occasion. I’ve worn them with jeans and a t-shirt, and when going out to parties wearing a dress.”

You can only purchase these studs at this limited-time sale price online. However, they do come with a 30-day warranty, so if you are not satisfied with them once they arrive, you can return them for a refund.

Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more, so add this pair of earrings to your next Walmart online purchase to take advantage of those savings, too.

