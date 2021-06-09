Zynga - Pride Month

To Voice Support and Raise Awareness for LGBTQ causes and PRIDE month, players of Zynga’s chart-topping mobile game, High Heels!, can now hit the in-game runway wearing pieces from the fashion and philanthropic icon’s 2021 KENNETH COLE PRIDE Collection. The collaboration marks the first time that KENNETH COLE’s street smart style will be featured in a mobile game. For the first two weeks of June, gamers can play with pride as they outfit their character and strut the virtual runway in sneakers, shirts and other accessories from the KENNETH COLE Pride 2021 collection.

Kenneth Cole has supported equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community for over 25 years and is excited to find a fresh, fun way to celebrate Pride Month with Zynga. High Heels! has been downloaded over 60 million times all around the world so the impact of Kenneth Cole’s PRIDE products in the game Kenneth Cole allows many throughout the world to voice equal rights for all.

Advertising in the game featuring Kenneth Cole’s PRIDE products will be donated by Zynga to help increase purchases which raise money for mental health resources for the LGBTQ community.

About Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.

Kenneth Cole is an American designer, social activist, and visionary who believes business and philanthropy are interdependent. His global company, Kenneth Cole Productions, creates modern, functional, and versatile footwear, clothing, and accessories for inspirational urban lifestyles under the labels Kenneth Cole New York, Reaction Kenneth Cole, and Unlisted, as well as footwear under the label Gentle Souls. The company has also granted a wide variety of third party licenses for the production of men’s and women's apparel, fragrances, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and several other accessory categories, including children’s footwear. The company's products are distributed through department stores, better specialty stores, company-owned retail stores and its e-commerce website.