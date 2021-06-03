Zoetis Petcare

Most pet parents are aware that ‘the pet effect’ is real and that pets contribute to our emotional, social, and physical wellbeing. But, do many pet parents think about their pet’s mental health? May is Mental Health Awareness Month and while our pet’s mental state isn’t as complex as our own, they do experience a wide range of emotions: from love and joy to anxiety and fear. And while they can’t tell us how they’re feeling, they do show us through behaviors and cues we can learn to tune-in to. Over this past year, many pet owners have grown accustomed to spending most of their time with their pet at home. As pandemic restrictions start to ease and we begin returning to life outside the home, it is important to keep our pet’s mental health in mind as well as our own wellness – so taking a proactive approach to your furry friend’s mental health is more important than ever.

Dr. Campbell’s Tips Include 7 Key Topics to Address Pet Mental Health:

Training : Pets love being good at things! And they also love knowing that they're making you proud. By keeping your pet on their toes with consistent training, you can keep their brain health engaged and in great shape.

: Pets love being good at things! And they also love knowing that they're making you proud. By keeping your pet on their toes with consistent training, you can keep their brain health engaged and in great shape. Routine : Even though they can’t tell time, pets love having a routine. Whether it’s sleeping, eating, potty time, or exercising – establishing a routine around their day helps them feel comfortable and safe.

: Even though they can’t tell time, pets love having a routine. Whether it’s sleeping, eating, potty time, or exercising – establishing a routine around their day helps them feel comfortable and safe. Positive experiences : Shielding your pet from something might seem like the natural response. But did you know you can help them get accustomed to things like noise by combining different activities (and treats!) with these types of triggers? Confidence also plays a big role here and different types of training can help with that.

: Shielding your pet from something might seem like the natural response. But did you know you can help them get accustomed to things like noise by combining different activities (and treats!) with these types of triggers? Confidence also plays a big role here and different types of training can help with that. Health : Because pets can't speak, you're their most important advocate. Whether they are subtle or more meaningful signs, your pet's behavior can give you clues about their physical health. That’s also why it’s important to schedule regular check-ups with your vet – they can help you identify things that are not immediately obvious to you.

: Because pets can't speak, you're their most important advocate. Whether they are subtle or more meaningful signs, your pet's behavior can give you clues about their physical health. That’s also why it’s important to schedule regular check-ups with your vet – they can help you identify things that are not immediately obvious to you. Data: New survey findings from Zoetis about pet parents and their views on pet wellness to be available in advance of interview

