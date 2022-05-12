Youth Nicotine Vaping is a Mental Health Crisis

A recently published study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) shows that youth depression and anxiety doubled during the pandemic, compared to pre-pandemic estimates. Meanwhile, youth vaping remains at epidemic levels with nearly 20% of high schoolers vaping nicotine, with nearly 40% of those who use e-cigarettes, doing so on a regular basis

Truth Initiative® Hosts Moment of Action for Mental Health to declare Youth Nicotine Vaping as a mental health issue.

Young people from across the country gather in Washington, D.C. to deliver total collective breaths to decision-makers to demand change.

Paid for by: Truth Initiative®