Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure Is Back! -- "Floribama Shore"

MTV Floribama Shore is the story of eight young adults who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach towns, to party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer. But each is armed with incredible life experiences and standing at a crossroads, whether it's ending a relationship, tasting independence for the first time, or trying to escape the past.

This season, the Floribama Shore crew gets back to its southern roots. With their Lake Havasu vacation cut short, the fam is more than ready to get the party started again in Athens, Georgia, and even a very pregnant Nilsa wouldn’t miss this family trip. It’s a real-life animal house with a dog, a pig, two goats, and a revolving door of friends ready to turn up. But nothing is as wild as parents’ weekend at the Shore house.

Known as the Puke and Rally King, Codi Butts gets along with everyone. This Southern gentleman is lovable and charming, but sometimes enjoys stirring the pot and creating a little drama in the house. Whether he's streaking, twerking or talking about his crush on Candace, Codi always finds a way to make his roommates laugh. He's a little concerned that because their last vacation ended so abruptly, there's a lot of unfinished business among the roommates, so he's going to do his best to keep the peace and bring the funny.