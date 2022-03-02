You Deserve A Vacation: Where To Travel That Is Warm, Safe, And Full Of Adventure

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: STKITTSTOURISM.KN

BIO: Hon. Mr. Lindsay F.P. Grant

Capping a career of public service, the Hon. Mr. Lindsay F.P. Grant was officially appointed as a Cabinet Minister following the February 2015 elections, serving as the Minister of Tourism, International Trade, Industry and Commerce

Following the successful re-election of Team Unity in 2020, Grant commenced his second term as Minister of Tourism, with the oversight of international transport and ports added to his portfolio. With the unprecedented onset of Covid, Grant worked closely with the Ministry of Health to establish the health and safety protocols and travel requirements that have allowed the Federation to see one of the lowest rates of Covid in the Caribbean while allowing Tourism to reopen.

Under his tenure St. Kitts has benefited from record setting air and cruise arrivals. Cruise passenger arrivals reached the one million passenger mark for the first time in the nation’s history in 2018, and that milestone was reached again in 2019 earning St. Kitts the designation of a marquee port. He also oversaw the completed construction of a second pier at Port Zante allowing up to three Oasis or XCEL class ships to dock simultaneously. In 2019 Caribbean Journal awarded St. Kitts the title of Cruise Destination of the Year.

Mr. Grant has established crucial alliances with airline partners which attained St. Kitts recognition from international airlines at Routes Americas 2018 awards for its strategic airlift development. United Airlines launched service from Newark, New Jersey in 2015, and in 2016 extended it through August, Delta launched year-round service from Atlanta in 2017, and American Airlines added non-stop summer flights from Dallas - Fort Worth while also extending nonstop service from New York JFK to include Wednesday weekly service in 2019. He also negotiated the addition of a second weekly Air Canada non-stop flight from Toronto to St. Kitts on Tuesdays in early 2020 for the first time in the island’s history.