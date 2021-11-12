You Can Do It: DIY Projects You Can Do This Weekend

The stark reality is that many homeowners and renters have left those home projects in limbo, nagging us daily to complete. Whether it’s a leaky faucet, outdated fixtures or smart home technology we’d like to install – even the simplest fixes seem daunting when we don’t feel confident in tackling them.

Mike and Hannah Maiorano, home improvement and renovation experts who professionally renovate homes, tackle home projects every day – so they know what’s surprisingly easy to do for a big payoff, even for novice DIYers. During this interview, they will share tips to check off those nagging projects on your to-do list and share projects that can be completed in a weekend that will have a lasting impact on your space for years to come. Featured projects include:

Bathroom : Swapping out toilet and updating accessories – from towel bars to flush levers.

: Swapping out toilet and updating accessories – from towel bars to flush levers. Kitchen : Updating items like your faucet and your kitchen pulls will help bring your kitchen into the 21 st century.

: Updating items like your faucet and your kitchen pulls will help bring your kitchen into the 21 century. Interior : Replacing outlets and switch plates, door hardware (knobs, levers, hinges) to create your own unique style.

: Replacing outlets and switch plates, door hardware (knobs, levers, hinges) to create your own unique style. Exterior: Changing light fixtures on the outside of your home or painting the front entry to refresh your home’s curb appeal.

