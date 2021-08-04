Why Now Is A Good Time To Own (Or Start) Your Own Small Business

Grit and resilience: owners of small businesses needed both to get through the past couple of years. In the US, 99% of all businesses are considered ‘small’ and more than half of the US population works for a small business making these establishments critical for local economies.

With businesses having to pivot (hard) during the pandemic to keep their doors open and budding entrepreneurs deciding it is time to open their own businesses, now there is an unprecedented amount of resources out there to help entrepreneurs make their own way. The pandemic brought together large businesses, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), and other nonprofit organizations to make capital and coaching more accessible to business owners, especially diverse and women-owned companies.

Jamila Souffrant, was a young wife and mom with a typical corporate job – day in and day out – UNTIL she decided it was time to live her best life! Now, the force behind the successful Journey to Launch podcast, Jamila shares her YOLO, ATP (You Only Live Once, After the Pandemic) financial philosophy and how to access these avenues to help keep businesses open or get them off the ground.

