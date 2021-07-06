Why Is Your Pet So Special? Contest!

Dr. Lisa Lippman knows firsthand how much extra time pet parents have spent with their pets during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a dog parent, New York City veterinarian and Instagram influencer with over 159k followers, she’s hearing from pet parents daily about their concerns as the country shifts to reopening. As U.S. restrictions ease and people start transitioning to their “normal” lives and activities, pet parents also have to adjust to spending less time at home with their beloved pets they’ve grown so close to.

A new survey is shedding light on some of the biggest pet parent anxieties around this once-in-a-lifetime transition. Now more than ever, dog and cat owners are looking for advice on leaving their pet home alone more often and how to relieve stress through pet care solutions that help pet owners and their furry friends adjust to their new day-to-day routines.

