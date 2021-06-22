Why Are Home Buyers In Your Area Getting Discouraged?

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) says new construction on single-family homes could exceed 1 million this year – the last time that occurred was in 2007.

One reason for the increase is that the pandemic has made clear the importance of our homes as vital physical and emotional sanctuaries. People are seeking larger spaces and homes to put down roots in a place that is uniquely their own.

As homebuyers continue to comfortably adjust to working remotely, for kids to attend online classes if necessary and allow for overall personalization to fit individual lifestyles, buying a new home is a more important than ever before.

Some of the biggest change and improvements consumers are seeking for in their new home includes:

Personalization: People want to be a part of how their home is designed and that is possible