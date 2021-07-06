What You Need To Know About Heart Disease

As the world looks with hope to the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, there lies another ongoing health crisis that, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), kills more Americans than anything else: heart disease. In the last year, heart disease claimed more than 690,000 lives in the U.S., which is staggeringly more than the reported 345,000 lives lost to COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

While the prevalence of the disease – and incredible amounts of research – would lead us to think the risks and standard practices would be widely known, the overwhelming amount of information and data can actually make it harder to assess risk and treatment options, confusing physicians and patients alike.

This segment is brought to you by Amarin Corporation

About Dr. John Osborne

Dr. Osborne has been recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and a Fellow of the National Lipid Association. His clinical interests include preventive cardiology, metabolic syndrome and diabetes, hypertension, congestive heart failure, cholesterol disorders, coagulation disorders, and cardiovascular genetics. He is the founder and director of State of the Heart Cardiology in Dallas, Texas and is currently the National Director of Cardiology, Preventive Cardiology, and Lipidology for the Low T Centers and HerKare.

