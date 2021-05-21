What You Must Know About Hepatitis B And How You Can Protect Yourself

Dr. Arun Jesudian is a Transplant Hepatologist who specializes in the medical management of all types of liver disease, including viral hepatitis B and C, alcoholic and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), autoimmune liver disease, inherited and metabolic liver disorders, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma. He also evaluates patients in need of liver transplant and delivers comprehensive pre- and post-transplant medical care in collaboration with fellow providers in the Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation.

Having earned his BA from the University of Virginia where he was an Echols scholar and his MD from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine where he was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, Dr. Jesudian then completed residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Gastroenterology at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical College and an advanced fellowship training in Transplant Hepatology at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University.

Dr. Jesudian is the Director of Inpatient Liver Services at NYPH/Weill Cornell and also serves as a member of the Department of Medicine Quality Improvement Patient Safety Committee. He is heavily involved in the care of hospitalized patients with liver disease, both in developing systems to improve quality of care and in the educational instruction of medical students, residents, and fellows at both the Cornell and Columbia Campuses. Dr. Jesudian has authored articles and book chapters in the field of Hepatology and is actively engaged in clinical research, focusing on the areas of quality improvement in cirrhosis management and complications of portal hypertension.

