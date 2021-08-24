What Future Holds for Those Living with HIV - 40 Years After First Case Detected

This summer marks the 40-year milestone of HIV in the United States. Incredible advances have been made in the way we treat HIV compared to the early days of the epidemic and, thankfully, today HIV is a manageable condition for many of the 1.1 million people living with HIV in the U.S.

With many effective antiretroviral (ARV) therapies available, the scientific community is now focused on delivering innovative treatment options that support the evolving needs of people living with HIV, including two-drug regimens that help reduce the number of ARVs people living with HIV are exposed to everyday and long-acting therapies that help reduce the frequency of dosing.

