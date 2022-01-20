Watch
Wellness Resolutions Vs. Reality

Wellness coach shares strategies around how to set yourself up for success in the New Year and beyond.
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jan 20, 2022
As we enter 2022, many people will take the time to think about their New Year’s Resolutions. However, many often put pressure on themselves to create and build lofty goals for the year ahead; and/or they set their sights on quick fixes and unrealistic goals that don’t necessarily fit their reality, such as going from 0 to 100 overnight with hopes of creating lasting change. Now more than ever, people don’t want to pause their life to get healthier; to adopt and sustain healthy habits, it’s critical that you set yourself up from success at the start by thinking about goals that fit your life vs. the other way around.   

