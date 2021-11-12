Wanna Get Away, But Don't Have A Lot Of Time?

On the heels of one of the most severe travel droughts in recent history, it’s no wonder Americans are itching to get away and make up for lost time. According to a recent Hotwire survey, an overwhelming 75% of Americans want to travel more to make up for trips they couldn’t take over the last 18 months. What’s more, the overwhelming majority of those surveyed (83%) are after quick, spontaneous trips to meet their travel needs.

TV Personality and Eat Travel Rock TV host Kelly Rizzo is ready to share “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie” and her tips for a memorable short trip. She can discuss:

* America’s Best Cities for a Quickie - from large metropolises like N.Y. or DC to little gems like Savannah or Charleston.

* What makes a great quickie city?

* Best value for your money

* Most convenience to get to and from

* Best attractions and eats

* Booking quickies on short notice

Not only are last-minute “quickie” trips of 2-3 nights less stressful to plan, but they allow for more at every turn -- more frequent trips, more spontaneity, more savings when booking last minute with Hotwire, and more money saved to splurge on fancy experiences. In fact, 79% of Americans report they would use money saved by booking a quickie on Hotwire to level up their getaway.

