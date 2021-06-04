Walgreens Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day has raised more than $240 million to help end child poverty since its inception in the United States in 2015. According to the Children’s Defense Fund, 1 in 6 children live in poverty and nearly 73 percent of children who are poor are children of color. Today, the need to help end child poverty is even more urgent due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Walgreens is proud to be back for its seventh Red Nose Day in partnership with Comic Relief, the nonprofit behind Red Nose Day. As the exclusive retailer of the iconic Red Nose, Walgreens is bringing it back in digital form providing a way to bring people together virtually to spread awareness, raise funds and support children in need. For more information, please visit: Walgreens.com/RedNoseDay