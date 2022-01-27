This January, veterinarians from around the world will gather at the NAVC’s annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) 2022 to learn the latest innovations in veterinary medicine that are helping animals of all kinds -- from cats and dogs to fish and snakes -- live longer, better quality lives. VMX is the world’s largest and most comprehensive global veterinary education conference. Veterinarians and veterinary technicians/nurses can attend hands-on workshops and choose from hundreds of VMX 2022 educational sessions.

Some of the exciting topics at this year’s meeting include:

Breakthrough radiation treatment, once available only for humans, is now being used to treat cats and dogs with cancer, significantly reducing the number of radiation treatments and side effects while enhancing and extending the lives of pets.

Neonatal and emergency care for kittens and puppies. Veterinary technicians and nurses learn how to revive and care for newborn puppies following c-sections and how to provide post-operative, intensive care to delivering mothers.

Advances and new standards in CPR that are saving more lives. Sessions include hands-on-CPR workshops.

As animals live longer, veterinarians and veterinary technicians/nurses learn how to provide special geriatric care as vision and hearing declines and getting around may become more challenging and dangerous to the pet.

For more information please visit: www.NAVC.com [navc.com]