Virgin Voyages With CEO Tom McAlpin

An all-new way to set sail is here as Virgin Voyages makes its long-awaited debut, sailing to the Caribbean from Miami this October. Inspired by the allure of yachting, they created a boutique hotel at sea while also ensuring the safest travel experience by requiring vaccinations and testing for everyone along with implementing best practices around sanitation, physical distancing, limited occupancy, and health checks.

Known for setting the bar high and "Setting Sail the Virgin Way" means taking a transformative voyage with unparalleled customer experience – with no kids, no ordinary experiences, and no reason to stay home. The Scarlet Lady offers dining at 20+ eateries, basic beverages, all gratuities covered, free Wi-Fi, innovative entertainment, and unlimited group fitness classes – all included in the fare.