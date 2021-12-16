Unbox Real Happiness: Don't Let Counterfeit Goods Ruin Your Holidays

Counterfeit goods are a problem all year long, but demand for gifts, household products, virtual learning items, and even health products, mean that the holiday season is an especially busy time for crooks.

Counterfeit products cost the global economy over $500 billion dollars a year. Ahead of the holiday shopping season, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, businesses, and law enforcement are raising awareness among consumers about the dangers of counterfeit goods and how to avoid falling for scams, and instead “unbox real happiness”

This year, due to the global pandemic, supply chain crisis, and shifting shopping habits, millions of consumers are purchasing their holiday gifts and other necessities online. With the ease and convenience of direct-to-consumer purchasing, consumers must also remain vigilant to be sure they receive authentic products.

