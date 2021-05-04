Tyler Perry's The Oval

The Oval is executive produced, written and directed by Tyler Perry. The one-hour drama lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence. In the mid-season finale episode “Empty Your Bag” premiering Tuesday, April 27 – Allan catches Ellie in a terrible betrayal. After the encounter, Victoria discovers that Hunter is being set up. Donald sends Kyle on a mission to silence an informant. The series also stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett and Derek A. Dixon

Ptosha Storey is best known for her recurring role as “Chyna,” an inmate and best friend to “Cookie Lyons” (Taraji P. Henson) on the Fox drama Empire. She appeared as “Brenda” in the feature film Acrimony and recurred as “Tilda” on Tyler Perry‘s If Loving You Is Wrong. Her other television credits include guest starring roles on Lifetime’s Petals on the Wind, Key and Peele and The Soul Man. Ptosha was born in Memphis, but raised and educated in Dallas, TX. A graduate of Southern Methodist University (SMU), she earned a double major; a BA in Acting and a BFA in African American Studies. Ptosha is most proud of her role as a single mother to her son, Jordan L. Jones, a USC graduate and working actor.

Javon Johnson is a multi award winning actor and writer; from Broadway to TV and film. Starring in Tyler Perry’s hit TV drama “The Oval”, Johnson has also appeared on BET’s “American Soul” and “The Quad”, Tyler Perry’s “Boo! A Madea Halloween” , “The Hate You Give” “Barbershop 2”, “The Watsons Go to Birmingham”, “Shots Fired”, “Prison Break”, “Survivor’s Remorse”, “Containment”, “Saints & Sinners” and more as well as regional productions throughout the U.S. Johnson is a founding ensemble member of Chicago’s Congo Square Theater Company and a writing participant at the 2000 Sundance Theater Lab. As a writer his work has been produced throughout the country and three publications. Johnson is the co-writer of the hit musical adaptation of E. Lynn Harris’ “Invisible Life” with original music by Ashford and Simpson recently mounted at Harlem’s world famous Apollo Theater. Johnson’s short film “Heaven” directed by Chadwick Boseman (star of “42” and “Black Panther”) was nominated for the African Movie Academy Award, featured in HollyShorts Film Festival, Pan African Film Festival, Cannes International Pan African Film Festival and Martha Vineyard’s African American Film Festival. His plays “Breathe” and “Cryin’ Shame” were a huge success at the Biannual National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem, NC.