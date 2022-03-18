Turning 3.14 (Pi Day) Into A National Pizza Holiday

Americans eat three billion pizzas a year according to recent surveys. That number could go up due to an upcoming promotion from Blaze Pizza, one of the fastest-growing pizza chains in the country. In this mouth-watering segment, Chef Brad Kent, Co-Founder and Chief Culinary Officer of Blaze Pizza will share how you can qualify for a $3.14 pizza with unlimited toppings by downloading an app—now that’s an inflation fighter for you—and he’ll dish on top pizza trends such as favorite toppings and more.

About Chef Brad Kent

Known as the “Head Food Guy” and the Pizza Whisperer, Chef Brad Kent Co-founded Blaze Pizza in 2011 and has helped it become one of the fastest growing pizza chains in America. He’s dedicated to using the best fresh and natural ingredients and is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America.

About Blaze Pizza

If you aren’t familiar with Blaze Pizza, or worse haven’t tried it yet(!), they are all about: Fresh made-from-scratch dough. Healthful, artisanal ingredients on the assembly line. Inventive to classic. You decide. Blazing hot oven + dedicated pizzasmith + 180 seconds = fast-fire'd, perfectly crisp perfection.

This interview is provided to you by Blaze Pizza.