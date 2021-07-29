It has been a while since Americans have traveled, but with COVID-19 vaccines giving many a sense of excitement, airports are busy again and Americans are ready for an adventure.

In fact, a recent survey by Hilton found that three in four of us plan on taking a ‘once in a lifetime’ trip the moment we can travel there safely again. While more than 50% of people are willing to spend an average of $2,100 more than they usually would to make up for lost time, what your viewers need to know is that their dream vacation doesn’t have to break the bank.

With a few savvy tips and planning ahead, that wish list trip of a lifetime might be closer than you think. Patrice Washington is an award-winning intuitive author, transformational speaker, hope-restoring coach, and conscious media personality who is committed to teaching a holistic approach to life while redefining the term “wealth” back to its original meaning, “well-being.”

