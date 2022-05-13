Toy Trends and Top Picks for the Kids

Experts agree that play has a profound impact on childhood learning. In fact, active play helps with physical, emotional, social, and cognitive development.

Additionally, toys often provide an opportunity for children to learn by engaging their senses, sparking their imaginations, and encouraging them to interact with others. A recent Toy Association-commissioned survey revealed that most parents (82%) believe that toys are important for supporting imaginative play and discovery. Whether it is a stuffed animal, action figure, puzzle, or doll, toys help encourage play, which is important to healthy brain development.

Content Developer, Jennifer Lynch has toy ideas to help ignite kids’ imaginations, curiosity, critical thinking, and more.

Paid for by: The Toy Association

