Tips To Build A Small Business

As the New Year inspires individuals to rethink and renew their resolutions, it’s the perfect time to start, develop or grow a small business. When small business owners take these scary first steps, it is critical to remember these 5 tips - prioritize, find the right way to sell to your customers, share your authentic self with your customers, have a regular social media cadence that you can stick to, and drive customer excitement with small perks.

During this tour, retail expert Trae Bodge will provide entrepreneurs with tips to take their venture - whether it’s a side hustle or an established small business - to the next level.

Consistency is key Find the right storefront for you and your customers. Share your story with your customers. Think about all the places your customers may interact with you online Drive excitement around your brand with customer perks.

As you’re building your processes, think about structuring them in a way that will make it easy for you to be consistent - including how consumers can find you, shop with you, connect with you, and return to you.

The pandemic drastically changed how small businesses operate and interact with their customers. As the world opens back up, it is important to make sure that your storefront and systems align with how your customers are shopping today.

Having Point-of-Sale hardware that integrates with your online store, can make it easy to make this leap and scale.

Today’s customers care how products are made and where they are sourced from - highlighting your product and what causes you care about can help you build a following and foster customer loyalty.

These days, it’s not enough to have a great looking website. Your presence on platforms like Amazon, Facebook, Instagram, and Yelp needs to be up to date.

Keeping a regular cadence across your social media channels will keep customers engaged with your brand and build trust.

Offering your customers that little something extra is key to growing your business - whether it be free shipping, a free gift with purchase or a surprise sale.

This interview opportunity is courtesy of GoDaddy.