Tips on How to Get Your Dental Health Back on Track

Our teeth have such an important role to play in our lives. They not only help us chew food and help us talk and speak clearly, but also play a large part in our appearance and give our face its shape. Healthy teeth can give us greater confidence, as well as influence our social lives, careers, and relationships. Yet often, we take them granted.

Quarantining has kept us safe from COVID-19, but unfortunately it has apparently led to some lax dental habits. In fact, A survey commissioned by the American Association of Endodontists revealed that more than half of Americans said the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to put off general dental checkups, which can lead to serious oral health problems.