Tips For Buying & Selling In A Hotter Than Ever Real Estate Market

With homes flying off the market at record pace, competition among buyers is tougher than ever, and the entire process of buying, selling and moving can be stressful and intimidating.

Opendoor is a leading real estate platform that gives people a simple and fast way to buy, sell and trade-in homes in one seamless transaction. Homeowners can sell their homes directly to Opendoor, bypassing the hassle of staging, showings and conducting repairs. They receive an all-cash offer and can move on their timeline. Opendoor also helps buyers win the home of their dreams and compete in today’s market by enabling them to present a contingency-free cash offer to the seller.

Whether you’re looking to sell your current home, buy your dream home, or both, Opendoor is building a one-stop-shop that allows people to move with the click of a button.

Kerry Melcher, Head of Real Estate at Opendoor, is a third-generation realtor with more than 30 years of experience. She is at the forefront of transformation in the real estate industry and is a long-time member of the local real estate business community. She can share her thoughts on the latest real estate trends and offer tips for both buyers and sellers looking to capitalize on today’s hot real estate market. And she can provide the results of Opendoor’s national consumer survey, which reveals surprising sentiments of homebuyers and sellers in the U.S. across generations.

For more info, visit: Opendoor.com

