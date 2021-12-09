Tips For Budding Entrepreneurs To Get Their Dream Funded

The “Great Resignation” continues across America as record-breaking numbers of people continue to leave their jobs. According to CNBC [cnbc.com], at least 1 in 4 people have quit their job so far this year — and it’s not just Gen Z job-hopping or Boomers retiring. Leading the way with making changes are mid-career women 40-45 years old with 5-15 years of tenure at their company.

As people re-think their careers, their work-life balance, and how they engage in work, they’re not landing on just one answer for what comes next. One emerging trend is a tidal wave of entrepreneurial activity: 4.4 million businesses were started in 2020, which was up 24.3% from 2019 and 51% higher than the 2010-19 average.

ABOUT MICHELE ROMANOW

Michele Romanow [instagram.com] is a Canadian tech entrepreneur, television personality, board director and venture capitalist. She co-founded Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor, where she currently serves as President, and made the list of 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada in 2015. She was named as one of the Forbes Top 20 Most Disruptive "Millennials on a Mission" in 2013 and Canadian Innovation Awards’ Angel Investor of the Year in 2018. Romanow joined the cast of CBC’s Dragons' Den in Season 10.

This interview opportunity is provided by Clearco.