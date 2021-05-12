This Chronic Pain Causes More Than 265 Million Lost Work Hours A Year

While everyone feels pain from time to time, such as pulling a muscle or having a backache, chronic pain is tremendously different from everyday pain.

Chronic pain is defined as pain that lasts longer than three months and can continue when the injury or illness has been treated. Chronic pain is a disabling condition that affects 100 million American adults every year, a number that keeps growing, which can negatively affect one’s wellbeing. Working, sleeping, or even seemingly simple tasks like walking up the stairs are activities that become harder if you’re living with chronic pain. In fact, chronic pain is one of the most common reasons adults seek medical care and costs the nation approximately $560-635 billion annually in direct medical treatment costs and lost productivity.

On May 3, 2021, Michael Fishman, MD, MBA, double board-certified anesthesiologist and Interventional Pain Medicine specialist and his patient Genevieve Watycha, who suffered for more than 30 years with chronic pain, will be available to discuss the journey of chronic back pain management, including how Genevieve finally managed her chronic back pain, which had previously prevented her from sleeping properly, walking long distances and going about her day-to-day activities.