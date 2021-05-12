There’s No Force Greater Than A Determined Mom

Great things happen when love and passion come together to get behind an amazing idea! In 2003 when Nancy Gianni’s daughter was just 1 year old, she sought out to change the world’s view of GiGi and other individuals with Down syndrome. Today, GiGi’s Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers (52+ locations throughout the US and Mexico and serving 48+ countries virtually) providing free life-changing therapeutic and educational programs for all ages.

Now, Nancy and Gigi have shifted their focus to challenging the world to MOVE for acceptance of all people through the GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge.

This isn’t just a typical awareness campaign, it’s an acceptance MOVEment, and its goal is to make the world a kinder and more accepting place for everyone. Building on last year’s success of logging ONE BILLION steps for acceptance, this year focuses on a growing community, intending to unite ONE MILLION participants across the country that all say “we accept you just as you are!”