The Truth About Cellulite

Approximately 90% of women have cellulite, and in an online survey of American women with cellulite, the majority reported they feel judged for it. Most women surveyed knew cellulite occurs in women of all body types, ages and ethnicities, but fewer realized that fat and cellulite are not the same thing. The survey revealed that over half of women believe cellulite is caused by weight gain, followed by lack of exercise and an unhealthy diet. However, the truth is that cellulite cannot be eliminated through healthy diet or exercise. It’s something nearly all women will develop in their lifetime!

Nationally recognized dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry wants to set the record straight on cellulite. Why? Because over half of women blame themselves for having cellulite. This expert is on a mission to empower women with knowledge and information about their bodies—and give them a boost of self-confidence.