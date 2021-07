Ahh, summer…truly our favorite time of year. After all, it’s the season of family vacations, beach days, and no homework! And after the last year and a half, we know you’re ready to get out and have fun with your kids.

During the school year, most families are immersed in routine and structure.

Ready or not, school is out and kids are home for the summer. Warmer weather is here, and it’s the season where these duties and routines seem to melt away in the summer sun.