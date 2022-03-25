The Silent, Undetected Cause Of Early Heart Disease

Early heart disease might be due to elevated lipoprotein(a) or Lp (“little a”). One in 5 people worldwide have inherited high lipoprotien(a), and most don’t know it. Elevated Lp(a) is practically invisible — often, the first sign of this condition is a stroke or a heart attack.

That is why the Family Heart Foundation is establishing Lipoprotein(a) Awareness Day (March 24th) to help those at risk get the information they need to protect themselves and their family. Elevated levels of Lp(a) increases the risk of blood clotting and plaque buildup inside the blood vessels that deliver blood and oxygen to your heart and brain. Lp(a) isn’t measured in the standard cholesterol panel. To find out if you’re affected, ask for a simple blood test to check your Lp(a).

