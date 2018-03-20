Most people are in the dark when it comes to the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. Glaucoma is often called the “silent thief of sight” because it has no symptoms, is painless, has no cure and can go undetected until it’s too late.

Glaucoma impacts more than 60 million people worldwide, including nearly 3 million Americans. However, about half the people living with glaucoma do not know it. And those living with the condition often take on the difficult task of managing multiple medications each day to help control the pressure in their inner eye, while others choose to have surgery.