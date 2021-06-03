Watch
The Salvation Army And National Donut Day

National Donut Day - This sweet tradition actually dates back to World War I, when nearly 250 Salvation Army volunteers known as “Donut Lassies” traveled overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support as well as fried confectionary, clothes and supplies to troops.
Posted at 8:30 AM, Jun 03, 2021
  • The Salvation Army in Chicago celebrated the first National Donut Day in 1938 to help those in need during the Great Depression and to commemorate the work of the “Donut Lassies,” who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.
  • In 1917, The Salvation Army began a mission to provide spiritual and emotional support for U.S. soldiers fighting in France during World War I. Nearly 250 volunteers traveled overseas and set up small huts near the front lines where they could give soldiers clothes, supplies and, of course, donuts.
  • The “Donut Lassies” fried donuts in a small pan to boost morale of U.S. soldiers and are credited with popularizing the donut in the United States when troops returned home from war.
  • The original century old recipe is still being used today and can be found on our website

