The Salvation Army And National Donut Day

DID YOU KNOW?

The Salvation Army in Chicago celebrated the first National Donut Day in 1938 to help those in need during the Great Depression and to commemorate the work of the “Donut Lassies,” who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

In 1917, The Salvation Army began a mission to provide spiritual and emotional support for U.S. soldiers fighting in France during World War I. Nearly 250 volunteers traveled overseas and set up small huts near the front lines where they could give soldiers clothes, supplies and, of course, donuts.

The “Donut Lassies” fried donuts in a small pan to boost morale of U.S. soldiers and are credited with popularizing the donut in the United States when troops returned home from war.

The original century old recipe is still being used today and can be found on our website

For more information about The Salvation Army, please visit: www.salvationarmyusa.org/

