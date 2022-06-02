The Road to Retention

While employers across the country face significant challenges amid The Great Resignation, employees are not seeing a clear path for career advancement. However, in a newly released report by the University of Phoenix Career Institute’s annual Career Optimism Index, 92% of employers believe their employees have the right tools and resources to achieve their career goals. So why are workers continuing to resign in record numbers?

The Index revealed that over half of Americans feel replaceable in their job position and 68% would be more likely to stay with their current employer if they had more opportunities for upskilling and reskilling.

Raghu Krishnaiah, Chief Operating Officer of University of Phoenix, talks about the importance of gaining new career skills and understanding current workforce trends.

