The Rise Of ‘Revenge Travel’

After 18 months of pandemic-related restrictions, travel is itching for a comeback. Pent-up demand to travel freely again, or as freely as can be under COVID restrictions, has resulted in an increase in “revenge travel.” That has come to mean the strong desire to travel even more than before the onset of the pandemic.

Revenge travel is in full swing as consumers look to tap this season’s holiday deals to plan their long-awaited vacation. Cruising is a great way to return to travel and visit the destinations you’ve been dreaming about for the last year and a half.

