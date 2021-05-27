The Return To Cruising Is On The Horizon

As the world begins to reopen, and travelers begin to turn their destination daydreams into vacation reality, many are wondering what that means for the future of cruise vacations.

After a long year, Norwegian Cruise Line is preparing to welcome guests back with its first voyages embarking as early as this summer. The Company has spent the last 14 months reimagining what cruising will look like in the future, which staying committed to elevating the guest experience upon its resumption of operation. With cruising on the horizon and as the vacation of choice for many travelers, the Brand is not only planning for its highly anticipated comeback, but also looking to the future as it prepares to launch its newest class of ships in over ten years.

Travel expert and Founder of Oh The People You Meet, the content platform that focuses on people, places and purpose, offers insights on where, when and what to expect when taking that long-overdue vacation that consumers have been daydreaming about, and how the Cruise Line is pushing the boundaries with its newest ship scheduled to debut in 2022.

This segment is brought to you by Norwegian Cruise Line

