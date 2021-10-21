Watch
The National Association Of Convenience Stores Trade Show

Posted at 9:00 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 09:00:19-04

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found 41% of people reported being “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or family getting sick with COVID-19.

Convenience stores are taking note of Americans’ concerns, and at NACS, the future of convenience innovation, CBD is leading the way. Researchers say consumers are living in the CBD wellness era from people to pets, and companies are leading the way to change and empower lives by delivering category leading, science backed solutions.

