The Morning Blend: UnitedHealthcare with Dr. Tia Hooper

Dr. Tia Hooper speaks with Amy Lynn about UnitedHealthcare plans. UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com
Posted at 2:45 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 14:45:39-04

Dr. Tia Hooper
Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, Florida/UnitedHealthcare

Paid for by
UnitedHealthcare

More Information
UnitedHealthcare
1-800-220-6808 (TTY: 711)
Medicare Advantage plans may include:
· Dental, hearing and vision coverage
· Health and wellness programs; fitness benefits
· A full annual routine physical exam

Convenient care through your health plan:
· In-home health & wellness visit
· Fitness benefits
· Telehealth visits

Helpful Resources
· UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com or 1-800-220-6808 (TTY: 711)
· Call the number on your member ID card

