The Morning Blend: UnitedHealthcare

Sales Director for Southwest Florida for UnitedHealthcare speaks with Amy Lynn about Medicare Annual Enrollment. UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com
Posted at 7:00 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 07:00:47-05

Ernie Gonzalez
Sales Director for Southwest Florida for UnitedHealthcare

Paid for by
UnitedHealthcare
1-844-724-8388
UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com

Medicare Annual Enrollment
October 15 – December 7

· Why It Matters:
Opportunity to make changes to your Medicare coverage.
Health status, budget and plans can change each year.

Shopping for Medicare
· Medicare is not one size fits all
· Find a plan that meets your health and budget needs
· Choose a plan safely and effectively – online, telephonically or in person

What to Look for in a Plan
· Are my doctors in the network?
· Do you want hearing, dental, vision or fitness program benefits?
· Are your medications covered? Are your pharmacies in-network?
Original Medicare doesn't cover prescription drugs.
You can choose a standalone Part D plan, or a Medicare Advantage plan with Rx coverage.

Medicare Annual Enrollment: Helpful Resources

· UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com or 844-724-8388 (TTY: 711)
· Plan Finder on Medicare.gov
· GetToKnowMedicare.com

*Benefits, features and/or devices vary by plan/area. Limitations and exclusions apply.

