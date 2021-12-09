The Morning Blend: UnitedHealthcare

Ernie Gonzalez

Medicare Annual Enrollment

October 15 – December 7

· Why It Matters:

Opportunity to make changes to your Medicare coverage.

Health status, budget and plans can change each year.

Shopping for Medicare

· Medicare is not one size fits all

· Find a plan that meets your health and budget needs

· Choose a plan safely and effectively – online, telephonically or in person

What to Look for in a Plan

· Are my doctors in the network?

· Do you want hearing, dental, vision or fitness program benefits?

· Are your medications covered? Are your pharmacies in-network?

Original Medicare doesn't cover prescription drugs.

You can choose a standalone Part D plan, or a Medicare Advantage plan with Rx coverage.

Medicare Annual Enrollment: Helpful Resources

· UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com or 844-724-8388 (TTY: 711)

· Plan Finder on Medicare.gov

· GetToKnowMedicare.com

*Benefits, features and/or devices vary by plan/area. Limitations and exclusions apply.

