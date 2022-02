Posted at 3:49 PM, Feb 24, 2022

Simon Cantlon

Promoter/Viva Le Rock Productions Lara Hope

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones Band Matt Goldpaugh

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones Band Paid for by

Seminole Casino Hotel

MoreInParadise.com More Information

Seminole Casino Hotel 506 South 1st Street Immokalee (239) 658-1313 MoreInParadise.com Seminole Casino Hotel

506 South 1st Street

Immokalee

(239) 658-1313 Rockabillaque Florida February 19 and 20 Seminole Casino Hotel (239) 658-1313 FLRocks.com

Ticket Price: Free

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.